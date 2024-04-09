IBEDC warns customers against staff assault

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, has warned customers against assaulting its members of staff, saying it now attracted jail term.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He assured customers that technical teams remained committed to promptly resolving any faults that might occur during this period.

Achife urged customers to report complaints to IBEDC offices or call the customer care line at 07001239999, instead of resorting to violence.

He also warned against tampering with electrical installations, highlighting the dangers of such actions, which could lead to electrical accidents.

“The management felicitates with Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of the season’s sacrifice in fostering love and selflessness for Nigeria’s prosperity.

Achife reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service within the remit of its control, even during holidays.

He also advised communities to watch over their electrical installations and report any suspected act of vandalism.

“It is important that communities join us in the fight against vandalism to avoid being plunged into darkness even during this holiday.”

He encouraged customers to utilise IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels for bill settlements and vending to avoid disconnection.

The payment channels included the IBEDCPAY app for Android and iOS users, FetsWallet Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATM.

“IBEDC offices will remain open during public holidays from 9am to 3pm to address customer needs, and inquiries can also be made via email at customercare@ibedc.com.”