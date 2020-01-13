A popular Akure-based pastor, Prophet Samuel Afolabi, of Christ Apostolic Church, New Jerusalem, has dismissed the rumours making the round on social media that he was arrested by the police, saying it was untrue.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Akure, Afolabi said he had never been invited by the police for any offence and that contrary to the rumour, he had never engaged in fake miracles.

Afolabi disclosed that his church was duly registered with government’s relevant agency.

He said that the man, who had been using his name for wrongdoings, was the one arrested and remanded by the police in Okitipupa local government area of the state.

“I have never been arrested by the police; the news of my arrest is fake and untrue. The church is duly registered and I don’t do fake miracles,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Afolabi’s claim was also corroborated by the Ondo State Police Command, saying that the rumour that he (Afolabi) was arrested was not true and should be disregarded.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told newsmen in Akure that contrary to the rumour on social media, the prophet was not arrested or detained for any offence.

According to Joseph, Afolabi does not have any case whatsoever with the police.

The police spokesman, however, said that the command apprehended a man named Ayetare Sunday, a 35-year-old native of Itepe, Okitipupa, for impersonating Afolabi.

He said that Ayetare had been charged to court and remanded in prison for allegedly engaging in fake miracle, attempted rape and sexual harassment.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to debunk the claims in some sections of the social media that a popular pastor and prophet, Samuel Afolabi (a.k.a Olopa to di Woli) was arrested and detained by the police for a particular offence.

“The command hereby makes it categorically clear that the above-named minister of God was never arrested for any offence, as being peddled.

“Hence, the report was a blatant lie from the pit of hell, as the man never committed any offence known to law,” he said.

“However, to set the record straight, a particular man, by name Ayetare Sunday, 35 years, a native of Itepe Okitipupa, who went for a crusade at a white garment church in Igbokoda, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2019 for offences of attempted rape and sexual harassment.

“Upon interrogation, the man confessed to be a fake prophet who had been deceiving people by organising fake miracles.

“He (Ayetare) stated further that he deceived his latest victim who was looking unto God for a child by telling her that he could make her pregnant.

“He added that in the process, he sexually harassed the woman and attempted to rape her.

“He (Ayetare) concluded that he decided to adopt the same cognomen with Prophet Samuel in order to hoodwink people so as to get enough followers,” the PPRO said.

He said that it was, however, established that the suspect was never a policeman but an impostor and serial fraudster.

Joseph added that Ayetare had since been charged to court and currently remanded in Okitipupa Correctional Centre.