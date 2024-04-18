House of Reps again shifts resumption date

The House of Representatives has announced a further rescheduling of the resumption date from the ongoing recess.

This shift in resumption date was communicated by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, to members.

This was contained in an internal correspondence on Wednesday and aimed at giving Members more time for constituency outreach to secure adequate input in the constitution review process.

The extension followed the earlier decision by the House Committee on Constitution Review to extend the deadline for submission of memoranda to April 30, 2024.

Additionally, the extended timeline will allow for more concerted preparation for the legislative summits on State Police as well as the one on Tax Reforms, Revenue Enhancement, and Digital Transformation coming up in the next two weeks.

The new resumption date is now set for April 30, 2024 at 11am.

The House Spokesman/Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, said on Wednesday: “All inconveniences arising from this rescheduling are regretted.

“In line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly, the House remains committed to being accountable and providing timely communications to all stakeholders.”