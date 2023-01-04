Holiday vibes continue on GOtv this January

Holiday fun continues on GOtv this January with Bumpa excitement carefully selected for family entertainment. Line-up of movies, sports action, music, and a Bumpa offer on GOtv to keep the family entertained and relaxed ahead of the work and school week.

Catch up with the political drama in The Oval new season on BET (GOtv Channel 21), this Wednesday at 9pm. Also available on BET is the new season of the love series After Happily Ever After. Showing Thursday at 9pm.

Season 4 of Turn up Friday continues with host, Dotun ‘the energy gad’ and ‘The Dance Machines’ bringing party vibes directly to your living room. Join the party live on Africa Magic Urban every Friday at 9:30 pm and African Magic Family at 10pm.

Also on Friday, the oldest club football competition returns with the third round of the English FA Cup, and action involving the big boys will be live on GOtv. Manchester United kick-off the action when they face Everton live on SuperSport football (GOtv Channel 31), at 9pm on Friday.

The action continues on Saturday with Gillingham vs Leicester City on SuperSport football (GOtv Channel 31), at 1:30pm. Sheffield United will tackle high-flying Newcastle United live on SuperSport football (GOtv Channel 31) at 7:pm, while Liverpool will host Wolves also on SuperSport football (GOtvChannel 31) at 9:pm.

Aston Villa will welcome Stevenage to Villa Park on Sunday at 5pm live on SuperSport football (GOtv Channel 31). The Children are not left out of the weekend fun on Disney Junior (GOtv channel 60) when Spidey and His Amazing Friends burst to action on Sunday at 3pm.

On Monday, Oxford United will host EPL leaders, Arsenal, live on SuperSport football (GOtv Channel 31) at 9:pm. It’s more than football on Monday evening, as Gossip Girl season one continues on ‘Me’( GOtv Channel 55), at 9:30 pm.

Renew your subscription before it expires, and you will be upgraded to a higher package for free to enjoy all these and more. The offer is on till January 24.

New customers can take advantage of ongoing GOtv Jolli offer to buy a GOtv decoder, a GOtenna with one-month Jolli subscription for N4,900, instead of N6,900. Stay connected by downloading the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal or dial *288# to recharge and stay connected without interruptions.