Hit and run driver kills woman on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

A hit and run driver on Sunday killed a middle-aged woman (name unknown) near Ifo Police Station on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Adetunji Oyebola, Ifo Divisional Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, confirmed the incident.

Oyebola, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State, said the incident occurred at the early hours of Sunday.

He said: “The driver of the unidentified vehicle knocked down a woman (pedestrian) immediately after the Ifo Police Station.

“The corpse of the victim had been taken to the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun by the TRACE personnel in collaboration with the Ifo Local Government health officials.”

Oyebola implored motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving to avoid mishaps on the road.

He also advised pedestrians to always exercise patience while crossing to prevent being knocked down by vehicles.