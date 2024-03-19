Hearts of troops killed in Delta ripped out — Army + Full list of victims

The Nigerian Army has accused Okuama Community in Delta State of “resorting to media propaganda and shenanigans to divert attention from the gruesome killing of 16 officers and soldiers”.

It said the community members did not only kill the four Officers and 12 Soldiers, they also ripped out their hearts.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, gave the sordid details of the killing of the Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, a Captain and 12 Soldiers in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

This was as the Nigerian Army also released the details of the affected Officers and Soldiers.

Nwachukwu said of the killing of the Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion in Asaba, Delta State: Nwachukwu stated: “The unfortunate killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA), while on a peaceful and mediatory mission, after a reported case of communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State, respectively, is not only despicable, but should be unreservedly condemned by all.

“These were troops committed to peace and security of lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike in the Niger Delta Region, murdered in cold blood by an armed youth gang of Okuama community, in the most gruesome, heartless and cruel manner and went ahead to sacrilegiously debase their remains by ripping out their hearts by the very people they were there to protect.

“Regrettably, the community complicit in this dastardly act has resorted to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engage in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This, again, is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.

“The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to cover up, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety. It is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. There is no amount of propaganda that would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds.

“The Chief of Army of Staff, Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja, while commiserating with the families of the officers and soldiers who lost their lives, has directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of this gruesome acts are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law. Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them.”

Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali, Commanding Officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion, Nigerian Army.

Major SD Shafa (N/13976)

Major DE Obi (N/14395)

Captain U Zakari (N/16348)

Staff Sergeant Yahaya Saidu (3NA/36/2974)

Corporal Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)

Corporal Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853)

Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)

Lance Corporal Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719)

Lance Corporal Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)

Lance Corporal Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

Lance Corporal Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)

Private Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)

Private Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)

Private Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)

Private Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)

Private Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).