Hawaii Wildfires: Death toll rises to 53 

The number of people killed in the Hawaii wildfires has risen to 53, and police said as many as 1,000 may be missing on the island of Maui

Governor Josh Green said the fires are the “largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history” and 80% of historic seaside town Lahaina is “gone”

In Lahaina, tourists were forced to jump into the sea and tread water for hours

Tens of thousands of visitors have been evacuated while 11,000 people remain without power on the western side of the island

Firefighters are still battling to contain Maui’s wildfires, which began Tuesday and were fuelled by Hurricane Dora’s passing winds

Joe Biden has issued a “major disaster declaration” which releases funds for recovery