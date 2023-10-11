Gov. Makinde commends Amo Farm on agricultural advancement 

Governor of Oyo, Engr. Seyi Makinde has commended Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited over its approach to agricultural advancement in the State with its processing plant in Akinyele and farm at Awe.

Makinde made the commendation when he visited both farms this week where they have produced quality Day-Old Chicks of Layer, Broiler, Noiler and Point of Lay Pullets.

He said the pragmatic approach adopted by Amo Farm aligns with his administration’s move in advancing agricultural growth in the State, a boost to the State economy, and making food available to Nigerians.

Makinde,h according to a press release indicated that the company’s empowerment and job creation initiatives for rural women through chicken poultry is unparalleled as it has helped in improving their living standards and would like to partner with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to further strengthen its drive to

animal protein available, not only in Oyo State but across the country.

He promised to improve the electricity supply in the area and construct the Akinyele roads to create improved access for the distribution of agricultural products across borders.

Dr. Debo Akande, the Executive Adviser to Governor Makinde on Agribusiness and International Co-operation and Development, who was also in the Governor’s entourage, said the company’s investment in agriculture is massive and calls for effective partnership, considering Amo Farm’s significant contribution to the economy of Oyo State.

The Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, in his response to Governor Makinde’s address said he was very elated about the Governor’s visit because of his personality, charisma, intellect, the hard work he has brought into governance in Oyo State, and that the move was to explore avenues of collaboration between his company and the state.

He stated that Amo Farm produces a million-day-old chicks a week and the company plan to raise the production by over 30 percent on a year-on-year basis. He added that the idea behind the company’s huge investment is to develop a world-class business with skills that will meet the growing requirement for animal protein which is very nutritious and essential for the body.

Oduntan said this has prompted the company’s empowerment of over 1.3 million rural households with the innovative bird, Noiler, with an emphasis on women. “With this, we have laid a solid foundation that could be multiplied to spread across the whole of the country, and even the rest of Africa.

To further enhance the standard of living of the average Nigerian, Dr. Oduntan said the company aims to put 20 Noiler birds in 2.5 million households by 2025 through strategic partnerships.

The indigenous, world-class company is a national company with a Hatchery in Owerri, and feed mill in Jos is poised to improve rural protein consumption and create a sustainable source of income for rural women in Africa, who engage in small-scale farming, especially with the Noiler bird which it launched in 2014 after several years of research and development.

Noiler is a genetically improved dual-purpose chicken breed that is similar in looks and taste to the native chicken, but is resistant to diseases, and produces four times more eggs and three times more meat. Like its eggs, which are very nutritious for all age demographics, the Noiler’s meat contains all essential amino acids and is low in saturated fats and cholesterol.

At Akinyele where the company has one of its abattoirs with others in Uyo and Kaduna for its natnudO brand for ready-to-eat and cook products, Governor Makinde was shown the automated chicken processing plant where chickens are processed, packaged, and branded as natnudO Foods, which are made available across Nigeria.

Also, at the Awe Farm, Makinde was taken through the various chicken sites, the hatchery sections with day-old chicks, the egg units, and other parts which he was very impressed with. Amo Farm has demonstrated innovation by being the first to adopt artificial insemination in Day-Old chick production which has improved productivity in the sector.

He also visited Amo Byng which is the animal feed-producing arm of the group. He was shown the company’s innovation in locally fabricated machinery that could reduce the cost of importation of foreign machines and the cost of production in the poultry value chain.