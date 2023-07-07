Gov. Kefas declares free primary, secondary education in Taraba

828 828

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has declared free education in all state government primary and secondary schools with effect from the next academic session.

This, he said, was to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Kefas made the declaration Friday while on the assessment tour of primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town.

According to him, starting from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba would be free.

The Governor also noted that his administration would immediately embark on massive renovation of most of the schools to enable them to meet the demands of modern day education.

Kefas had recently declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education as well as slashed the school fees of Taraba State University TSU and that of College of Nursing and Midwifery by 50 per cent.

“Let me announce to you that by next academic session, the state government will take responsibility for the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for a brighter future for our state,” he said.

A Zonal Director of Education, Daniel Nuhu, lauded Gov Kefas for taking time to personally assess the condition of public schools in the state.

Nuhu noted that the free education and renovation of primary and secondary schools would go a long way in turning around the fortunes of the less privileged in the state by granting them equal access to quality education.