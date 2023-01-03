Gov. El-Rufai swears-in Grand Khadi of Sharia Court in Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,Tuesday, swore-in Muhammed Danjuma as acting Grand Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal in the state.

The governor congratulated the new grand khadi and prayed Allah to guide him in the discharge of his duties.

He expressed the hope that the National Judicial Council would complete the process for the confirmation of the acting grand khadi.

El-Rufai also thanked the immediate past grand khadi, Abdulrahman Abubakar, for his meritorious service to the state and described the proposed judicial reform bill as a welcome development.

He assured that his administration would address all the issues raised by stakeholders.

“Kaduna State judiciary is one that we are very proud of, as it ranks first in ease of resolving commercial disputes and civil cases, and this is due to the hard work being exhibited by our judges at all levels,” he said.

In an interview after the swearing-in, the acting grand khadi assured of improved service delivery in the state judiciary.

He pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor, with focus on training and retraining of judicial officers for maximum outputs.

Danjuma urged members of staff to extend the cooperation given to his predecessor to him too in order to take the Sharia court of appeal to greater heights.