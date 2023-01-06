Gov. El-Rufai commends NAF for restoring peace in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commended the heroic performance of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the restoration of relative peace in the state.

El-Rufai gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at NAF Headquarters Friday in Abuja.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

El-Rufai disclosed that there had been significant improvement in the security situation in the state in the last three months, adding that several terrorists’ commanders had been neutralised by the NAF while the remnants had relocated from the state.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna state, I came to thank the Chief of the Air Staff, Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force for the excellent work done and still being done in the state.

“The security situation in our state and environs has improved drastically. Please keep up the excellent work,” he said.

Responding, Amao thanked the governor for the visit as well as the support and cooperation the NAF had been receiving from the Government and people of the state in tackling the security challenges in the entire North West region.

He said that NAF would continue to do its best to make the country safe and secured in line with its constitutional responsibilities.

“We will continue to do our best until the entire country is safe. We have professional and experienced operational Commanders overseeing various operations across the country,” the CAS said.

The Air Chief said that the numerous successes the NAF had recorded so far in the fight against insurgency and terrorism was as a result of the overwhelming support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the President had been providing the needed resources for the service to achieve its mandate.