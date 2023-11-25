Gani Adams to Kwara Governor: Make Oya groove befitting tourists site

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State to make the Oya groove in Ira a tourist destination that could add to the Internal Generated Revenue of the state.

Aare Adams said the State is blessed with many sites that can be transformed into global tourists destinations.

Speaking at the 2023 edition of Oya Festival held at Ira Grammar School, Kwara State, Iba Adams maintained that the state government should construct the road leading to the groove, insisting that Oya remains one of the greatest deities and goddesses of Yoruba race.

He said: “Yorubaland is blessed with great ancestors, deities and goddesses that are very important to the progress and development of the South West.

“For instance, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, we have the Olumo rock.

“In Osun State, we have Osun river goddess in Osogbo.

“In Oyo, we have the Oranmiyan and in Ibadan, there is Okebadan.

“In Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, we have Okota river goddess and several others.

“In Nigeria today, Osun Osogbo festival remains one of the most celebrated festivals in the country.

“We must commend the Osun State Government’s giant strides in renovating the Osun Osogbo groove.

“The new facelift of the groove is a good development that will help in boosting the state’s tourism potentials.

“And the state will be better for it.

“I am appealing to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to work on giving the Oya groove a new look, making it retain its respect as an historical site.

“The Kwara State Government should create the myth that showcases the history and facts about Oya.

“Oya goddess is a global deity that needs to be rebranded and well-packaged.

“In Brazil, the popular Santos Football Club of the legendary Pele adopted Oya as their deity.

“Her image and myth can be seen around the Santos Football Club Stadium/Arena and every other historical places in Brazil.

“If the Brazilians can appreciate our goddess and deity to that extent, it is a big challenge for us to come to terms with the spiritual importance and value of promoting our deities and ancestors.”

In his remarks, the Onira of Ira, Oba Abdul Wahab Oyetoro, expressed great appreciation to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland for his efforts in pushing the Oya festival to global acceptance.

He added that efforts would be made to reposition the festival and make it the most celebrated in the town.

Oba Oyetoro, however, urged the Ira Progressive Union to work with Aare Adams and his team in ensuring that the coming edition of Oya festival enjoys the best publicity and standard.

He said: “We are happy that Aare is doing this in Ira.

“The most important thing for us is to support his efforts and we will do everything that is possible to support the initiative.”

Others present at the event included the Arigbamu of Agbamu Kingdom, Oba Olushola Dare; members of the Ira Chiefs in Council; National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the Oodua People’s Congress; and prominent sons and daughters of Ira town.