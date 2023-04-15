‘Gang of Lagos’: Runsewe cautions filmmakers on cultural related narratives

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, has called for calm over the uproar created by the production of the new film, “Gang Of Lagos”.

Runsewe, in a statement issued Friday, said there was need for strategic rethinking on cultural related narratives by filmmakers in Nigeria to avoid public resentments and reactions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Gang of Lagos” co- produced by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala-Akindoju, premiered on April 7 and has generated reactions from the Lagos State Government.

The State government in its reaction said the movie portrayed the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain, while adorning the full traditional regalia.

The State also felt it was a misrepresentation of cultural ethos of Eyo masquerade and insulting to the tradition and history of Lagos indigenes.

Runsewe, however, pleaded with the state government and the good people of Lagos to forgive the infractions contained in the flick, assuring to arrest such cultural insensitivity headlong.

He noted that the Eyo masquerade was one of the key cultural tourism products, associated with the history of Lagos and Nigerian culture.

Runsewe advised film makers to be well guided when producing for public consumption on Nigerian cultural history so as not to provoke tension and irritations across the country.

“Lagos state government, for instance has invested and continues to champion the growth of the creative sector, targeting young persons for training in all aspects of film making and production.

“With community theatre halls built at each of its local geo-space and even with John Randle Yoruba Museum, where researches on Yoruba culture and tradition can be learnt first hand.

“So, films with narratives on the ways of life of our people must trend on best acceptable and sensitive information profiling,” he said.

“Though the world of creativity is said to hold no boundaries but when it comes to cultural narratives, careful measures, strategic profiling, dedicated investigation should be done,” he said.

He said request to collaborate with custodians of national cultural and traditional institutions should be thoroughly considered and consulted.

“During the last National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Lagos, we, at NCAC wrote to the Oba of Lagos, requesting the participation of the iconic Eyo masquerade.

“We were made to appreciate and understand that Eyo masquerade public appearance is guided by certain traditional ethics and procedure, so we expect our filmmakers to follow same engagement route.

“Honestly, we at NCAC appreciate Nigerian filmmakers for the efforts to use such narratives, to contribute to national cultural tourism rebirth and acceptation, including its international cultural tourism value chain.

“But we must advise that a cultural sensitivity context and content analysis should be part of both production and post-production ecosystem,” he said.