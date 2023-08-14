Fuel Subsidy Removal: NLC threatens strike over planned hike in pump price  

Again, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on strike on the imminent hike in the pump price of petroleum.

The Labour body complained that the Federal Government FG did not give to its leadership on the planned increase..

NLC President, Joe Ajaero said this during the African alliance of trade unions executives meeting in Abuja Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ajaero said: “As we are here, they are contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, for some time now, will only go to the Federal Ministry of Justice to come up with injunctions to hold the hands of labour not to respond.

“Let me say this, Nigerian workers will not give any notice if we have not addressed the consequences of the last two increases; if we wake up from our sleep to hear that they have tempered with prices of petroleum products.

“They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the pump price of petroleum products.”

Ajaero noted that if the Federal Government was able to tame inflation and the falling naira, workers would be happy to retain the N30,000 minimum wage.

Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) has increased the pump price of petrol since the removal of petrol subsidy twice.

The product is now sold from the range of N590 to N617 per litre, from one State to another.Following the hike, organised labour staged a one-day protest nationwide to draw the attention of the government to the rising cost of living.

The protest was suspended following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu by labour.