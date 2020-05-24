The Sango-Ota Unit of Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday appealed to the Ogun State Government to relocate the motor park and market at Toll-Gate axis to reduce incessant road accidents in the area.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Akeem Ganiya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota.

Ganiya said the relocation of the park and the market became necessary because of the defectiveness and steepness of the road from Lagos, Sango-Ota and Ilo-Awera axis.

He said the government should provide urgent palliative measure to stem the continuous loss of lives and property on the road.

According to him, most casualties of auto crashes at the toll gate axis are motorcycle riders and passersby.

He said: “The temporarily motor parks and market at the Ota Toll-Gate axis should be relocated.

“Even, if there will be accidents, the impact will be minimal.”

The unit Commander reiterated the corps’ commitment to continue to collaborate with other sister agencies to save lives and property on the roads.

NAN reports that on May 14, a truck lost control at the toll gate due to brake failure, killing two persons and injuring seven.

Also, on May 21, two people died and six were injured as a result of brake failure from an articulate vehicle, while on May 23, a trailer had brake failure and two persons were killed and one injured.

