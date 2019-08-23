The four policemen arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for extrajudicial killing of two armed robbers have been dismissed and were on Thursday charged to court.

It could be recalled that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the arrest of four Police Officers involved in extrajudicial killings of two unarmed suspects at Iba.

The Policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department of the Command.

They were tried on three count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.

The four Policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.

They were subsequently handed over to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution.

The four suspects, Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, were on Thursday arraigned in Magistrate Court 5, Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder and were remanded in Ikoyi Prison.

The case was adjourned to September 23, 2019 for the advise of the Director of Public Prosecution.