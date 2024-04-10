Four dead as mysterious illness hits Sokoto, NCDC leads investigation

A mysterious illness has emerged in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, leaving both health authorities and community leaders confused.

Dr. Jide Idris, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, said the illness was reported on March 21, 2024.

Idris said: “The illness manifested with symptoms such as abdominal distension, fever, vomiting, and weight loss, primarily afflicting children aged four to 13, along with some adults.

“Already, the NCDC has deployed a National Rapid Response Team to collaborate with the State Ministry of Health to investigate the matter.

Also Read:

“So far, 164 suspected cases have been identified across six wards in Isa Local Government, resulting in four tragic fatalities.

“Notably, this is not the first occurrence as a similar incident was documented in 2023.

“That one went without a conclusive diagnosis.”

Despite initial clinical assessments ruling out infectious origins, Idris said the search for causative factors continues, including heavy metal testing.

He added: “Results indicate varying levels of lead and chromium in blood samples, prompting scrutiny of local activities such as mining and agricultural practices involving chemical usage.

“The collaborative efforts extend beyond health institutions, encompassing government agencies, research bodies, and community stakeholders.

“At the moment, security challenges hamper access to affected areas, complicating response efforts.”

As investigation into the disease continues, the NCDC boss has urged vigilance within affected communities, emphasising prompt reporting of symptoms to healthcare facilities or designated authorities.

He also expressed condolences to families affected by the outbreak and commended the dedication of healthcare workers and partnering organisations.