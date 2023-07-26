Fire razes building, destroys valuable property in Ibadan

828 828

Fire razed a one-storey building consisting of 12 rooms and six shops Wednesday, destroying valuable property at Bolumole in the Oyinloye street area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The fire started from one of the upper rooms of the building around 11:45 a.m before spreading to other rooms.

It was observed that six out of the 12 rooms of the building were completely destroyed by the raging fire.

The building’s owner, Adefila Sakariya, said he could not ascertain the cause of the fire and that everybody in the house had gone out before the incident happened.

He said the fire destroyed all the property in six rooms of the building, including the tailoring equipment of his daughter who would be doing her freedom celebration on Sunday.

“The NYSC discharge certificate of one of the tenants in the building was among the property destroyed by the fire and government and other well-meaning Nigerians need to come to his assistance,” Sakariya said.

Officials of the Federal and Oyo State Fire Services were on ground to quench the fire.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orita-Challenge Police Station, Maiyaki Joyce, and her men were also on ground to maintain law and order.

An official of the Oyo State Fire Service, Amao Simon, said firemen swung into action as soon as they got the distressed call.

Simon disclosed that the property in six of the rooms were completely burnt by the fire.

He said they have been able to quench the fire and everything has been put under control.