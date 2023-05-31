Fire occurs in LASUTH premises 

A fire incident has occurred within the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that

Reports said the inferno, which happened at food shops in the premises around 4.00 p.m caused panic in the health facility.

A staff member, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the food shops and Works Department were affected by the fire, however prompt arrival of the Fire Service assisted to reduce the impact of the incident.

A statement from LASUTH management issued by Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department of LASUTH, confirmed the fire incident.

Adewale said the incident started from one of the cooking points in a shop close to the hospital’s second gate.

“The inferno was quickly brought under control and now completely put out.

“The management of the hospital is grateful for all the efforts from all concerned, especially men of the Lagos State Fire Service,” she said. NAN