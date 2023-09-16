FIFA U-17 World Cup: African teams face tough battles + Full groups fixtures

Africa Cup of Nations Under-17 champions, Senegal, will play Argentina, Japan and Poland in Group D of the 2023 FIFA Cadet World Cup slated for Indonesia in November.

This was unveiled at the draw conducted in Zurich, Switzerland by the Federation of International Football Associations.

At the draw on Friday, hosts Indonesia were drawn in Group A alongside one of Africa’s representatives, Morocco, Ecuador and Panama.

Mali, flying Africa’s flag in Group B, were drawn to do battle with Spain, Canada and Uzbekistan.

Group C would see a mouth-watering clash between the past two winners of the tournament, Brazil and England, with Iran and New Caledonia do battle.

Burkina Faso were drawn in Group E alongside France, Korea Republic and USA.

The full draw

Group A: Indonesia, Ecuador, Panama, Morocco

Group B: Spain, Canada, Mali, Uzbekistan

Group C: Brazil, Iran, New Caledonia, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Argentina, Senegal

Group E: France, Burkina Faso, Korea Republic, USA

Group F: Mexico, Germany, Venezuela, New Zealand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria, who are record five-time champions, did not qualify for the tournament.

The 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in Indonesia from November 10 to December 2.