Ayo Ikumopayi, the South-West Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, says the Federal Government has been more faithful in the payment of allowances of federal pensioners than state governments.

Ikumopayi made this disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan during the presentation of an award to the Oyo State NUP Secretary and the Assistant Secretary, Messrs Olusegun Abatan and Banji Koleoso respectively.

He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had been faithful to pensioners, as there was no pension increase in the circular sent out by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission which the Federal Government had not turned up to.

“Although it remains some arrears to be paid, the Federal Government has been very faithful in the implementation of the provision of the constitution, with regards to payment of pensioners’ allowances.

“I call on state governments to follow the Federal Government’s footstep in the payment of pensioners’ allowances,” Ikumopayi said.

He described Abatan as a very versatile and innovative man, who was always concerned with the welfare of pensioners.

In his remarks, the state NUP Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Abolade, appreciated Abatan for his support, saying he had never met any man like him throughout his 35 years in service.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Abatan thanked the pensioners for their support, saying without them, the award would not have been possible.

He urged the pensioners to continue to cooperate with the union, saying it would never disappoint them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chairmen and secretaries of NUP in the South-West states, members of the union, family members of the awardees and other well-wishers were present at the occasion.