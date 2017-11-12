FG approves implementation of 46m pounds North-East humanitarian programme

The Federal Government has approved the implementation of the United Kingdom-Department For International Development 46 million pounds North-East Humanitarian Response Programme.

It said this in excerpts of a book entitled “Making steady sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a midterm scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’’.

The book, which will be presented to the public on November 16 in Abuja, was sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Authored by the Presidential Media Team, it is a documentation of the notable achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2015.

The Federal Government also approved the implementation of UK-DFID’s

Anti-Corruption in Nigeria programme and the Partnership to

Engage Reform and Learn programme in 57.5 million pounds.

According to the book, implementation of all agreements between it and bilateral/multi-lateral development partners are being strictly monitored to ensure alignment with national development priorities and aspirations.

It also signed financing agreements with the European Union for the implementation of EU support strengthening resilience in

Northern Nigeria for 42 million pounds from next month to December

2019.

Other programmes for implementation are USAID supported programmes towards broadened and inclusive growth, a healthier, more educated population and strengthened good governance to cost 702 million

dollars.

It also said new international Non Governmental Organisations were registered for operations in Nigeria while several existing ones had their Memoranda of Understanding renewed.

It said more funding had been attracted for the country from the Oslo.

The book will be reviewed by Prince Tony Momoh while APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, is the keynote speaker/Presenter.