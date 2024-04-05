Ex-Gov. Ahmed condoles Deputy Governor on mother’s death

A former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdufatah Ahmed, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Deputy Governor of the state, Kayode Alabi, over the death of his mother, Ena Maud Alabi (née Aljoe).

A statement on Friday by the Media Office of Ahmed said Mama Alabi died on Friday morning at the age of 98.

Ahmed said the qualities and achievements of the children left behind by the deceased showed that she was a caring mother and a mother figure to younger generations in terms of care and love.

In the statement released in Abuja, he prayed to God to guide and console the deputy governor and his siblings at this time of mourning.

The former governor also prayed to God to forgive the sins of the dead and repose her soul.