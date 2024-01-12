Eve’s Desire: Things women want from their partners this year

The race for this year has already started. If you’re just joining in, welcome on board to 2024. In this race, there are no winners. Only victories and lessons.

It’s not about who started the race or who joined midway. It’s not even about getting to the finish line.

It’s more about the experience of the race. Take a break when you have to, pause to appreciate the scenery, take a photo as you go and don’t forget to be kind to anyone you meet because you may need them some time along the journey. Above all, be happy by all means.

With that said, pursue your goals this year, without apologies. Let nothing stop you, not even you. So tighten your shoe laces and let the race begin.

Because we are relational beings, it will be important to also put more effort into our relationships. Out with the old and in with the new. To this end, I have decided to let the menfolk know what the women expect of them this year.

Yes, I know women are unique beings and what works for one may not work for another, so it can be tricky to generalise about what women want from their partners. Still there are some things that are non-negotiable for most women. These come in form of qualities and actions that women find endearing in men.

Below is a list of those things women want from their partners this year:

1. A woman wants reassurance from her partner. She wants you to tell her how much you love her, randomly. It shouldn’t only be on special occasions or during sex. A woman wants to know her partner is thinking about her at all times. This makes a woman secure in the relationship.

2. A woman wants to be complimented by her man. When she has on a new dress or new hair style. Compliment her. Do less of the judgement about her weight. Say nice things about other parts of her body. Like her eyes, lips or even the way she smiles. This not only makes the woman confident in herself, it could motivate her to lose some weight to be even more attractive, if she is overweight.

3. Women love for their partners to communicate with them in an open, respectful and honest way. This includes being heard and being allowed to speak without being cut short. Women become more receptive when they know that their opinion matters. This includes real and deep conversations.

4. Women appreciate small but thoughtful acts of service and support from their partners in a relationship. It could be helping with household chores, running errands, or offering assistance during busy or challenging times. These acts of service show care and consideration.

5. Women love surprises. Surprise your woman once in a while with gifts. It could also be a dinner or lunch date. The aim is to do something that gladdens her heart.

6. Women are not only interested in financial support. They also crave emotional support, encouragement and being there in times of need. Showing empathy and offering a helping hand can go a long way to make a woman feel loved and wanted.

7. The foundation of any relationship is trust and loyalty, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a woman will crave this from her partner. These two are valued qualities in a relationship.

8. It is a given that men demand respect from their partners, women also want to be respected as a partner in a relationship. Respecting her boundaries, opinions, and individuality is important to the woman.

9. Women are lovers, so every form of affection and romance is appreciated. These includes gestures such as affection, physical touch, kind words, and thoughtful acts of love. Romance and spontaneity can help keep the relationship vibrant.

10. Women have a right to their independence and personal space as they should and they crave such. Respecting each other’s need for independence and personal space in a relationship is essential. Women often appreciate partners who understand the importance of individuality and allow for personal growth and self-discovery.

11. Women like to have a sense of equality and partnership in their relationships. This includes sharing responsibilities, making decisions together, and supporting each other’s ambitions.

12. Women crave partners who are supportive of their personal and professional growth. That support goes a long way and it is important to many women.

13. Financial stability and responsibility are important factors in many relationships. A lot of women desire partners who are capable and responsible financially, who contribute to shared financial goals, who are supportive of projects and approach financial decisions as a team.

14. Women love to spend quality time with a man they’re emotionally involved with.

Spending meaningful, quality time together without distractions is a special bonding tool for couples. Whether it’s going on dates, having deep conversations, or simply enjoying each other’s company, quality time strengthens the bond and women love it.

15. A lot of women are big on intimacy (physical and emotional) and building and maintaining it is valued by most women in their relationship. This includes creating a safe and intimate space for emotional vulnerability and also nurturing physical intimacy that aligns with both partners’ needs and desires.

16. Because in a woman’s life there are moments that will be quite challenging, it is important to have an empathetic partner. Being understanding and empathetic towards a partner’s experiences and emotions is important. Many women appreciate partners who can empathise with their feelings and show understanding during both the good and challenging times. This can help strengthen the emotional connection and foster greater trust.

17. Prioritising physical and mental well-being is important in any relationship. A lot of women appreciate partners who support and encourage a healthy and balanced lifestyle, as well as showing awareness and understanding of mental health challenges.

18. There’s no relationship without its fair share of conflicts, and having healthy and effective conflict resolution skills is crucial. Many women appreciate partners who are matured enough to engage in constructive dialogue, seek compromise, and work together towards resolutions during disagreements or misunderstandings.

19. Women love long hugs and cuddling and this does not necessarily have to end in sex.

It is important for a woman to feel loved and appreciated outside of sex. Sometimes all a woman needs is to be held close and told that everything will be alright.

20. Women love to show off their partners, so they like to take pictures with their man. It makes a woman feel extremely special if the man matches the energy by acknowledging and celebrating his woman.

Finally, it’s important to note that this is not an exhaustive list and these desires are not exclusive to women and can be applicable to individuals of any gender. Additionally, every person has their own unique preferences and priorities in a relationship. It’s essential for partners to communicate openly, understand each other’s needs, and work together to build a relationship that is fulfilling and mutually supportive. Listening, empathising, and being open to growth and change are crucial elements in fostering a healthy and enduring partnership.

Good luck.

