Eve’s Desire: Making out with my chubby neighbour, by Tiwa Says

It is very easy to let go of self in the midst of catering to other people’s needs. These needs include work, family and even friends. While you are trying to be there for everyone, you shouldn’t forget yourself.

I realised recently that the people we bend over backwards to please will do very well without us. In fact if truth be told, most of the things we do for other people are not demanded of us. We just think it’s the right thing to do. So, God forbid, one dies while on a mission of one of such “good deeds”, won’t God Himself ask, like a Nigerian will do: “Who send you?”

I’m not saying it’s bad to do good deeds. I’m just advocating that you extend one of those “good deeds” to yourself. Take care of yourself. Because at the end of it all, you will be left with yourself alone.

This includes, especially, your health. We are so busy running up and down for work, business and family that we don’t take our health seriously. We don’t slow down until we are forced to. Even our smart phones that are battery operated need charging how much more we humans.

Exercise is important. We should make time to refresh and replenish. Health, truly is wealth. I had been feeling like my muscles were stiff lately so I knew it was time to return to the gym. I had taken some time off. I got off work early this auspicious day and decided to head to the gym.

The first set of eyes that met mine as I stepped into the gym was that of my neighbour, Adam. He lived in one of the flats in the compound next to mine. We were quite chatty but nothing serious. I remember him inviting me for a party the other day, but I didn’t honour the invitation.

Anyway, he smiled as his eyes held mine. And I returned the smile. As he walked up to me, all I could see were his big nipples under gym tees. He’s cute alright. He looked like a black teddy bear.

He didn’t leave my side throughout the workout session, but I didn’t mind. I couldn’t take my eyes off his body. He was chubby, but he had built up some muscle. He had a nice round ass.

After we were done with our routines, he asked if he could make me dinner. I obliged, but asked if I could go freshen up. He said he liked me the way I was. There was no need to change. Hmmm…. My mind was racing already. This was going to be interesting. And I was up for the challenge.

We talked about a lot of things while we ate. He was fun surprisingly, a classical example of don’t judge the book by its cover.

As we continued to know each other better, he moved closer to me and said he liked the way I smelt. He said my pheromones were doing things to him. Things like what, I asked as I moved even closer. He kissed me fully on the lips. It was a sweet kiss. Sweeter than I was expecting. I moved his head closer to mine with my hands and I reciprocated the kiss.

From that point on it was magic. He got me out of my gym clothes and started to lick me from my neck down to my pussy. He paid special attention to my breast though, kneading and sucking like a man on a mission. I moaned. I couldn’t believe the pleasure I was feeling.

Every time I tried to touch him, he held me back. He tied my hands above my head with my gym shorts, then he licked and sucked my pussy clean. I was shaking and moaning. And I honestly cannot count how many orgasms I had.

When he was done, he untied me, put on a condom and told me to ride him. I started with the reverse cowgirl style, bouncing on his dick and playing with his balls. He was moaning and spanking my bum in pleasure. In the heat of the moment, I got off him and gave him a hand job. This guy was moaning loudly, saying: “Baby you are sweet. Give me this pussy.”

I continued for a while, then I put another condom on him and rode him again. This time I was facing him. As I grinded and twisted, he was tickling my nipples. When I realised I was heading towards another orgasm, I rode him faster. He grabbed my bouncing boobs and sucked on them. We both came together chorusing: “Oh shit.”

Needless to say I had a good workout. I didn’t see the fuck coming though. I don’t regret nevertheless. Chubby guys are sweet.

