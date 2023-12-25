Erotic Monday Night: Santa came bearing gifts, by Tiwa Says

When I was much younger, I loved Santa. Though I knew early enough that he wasn’t real, but the thought was comforting, besides the gifts were the best part of it. As long as the gifts kept coming, it didn’t matter if Santa was real or not. The gifts were. As I grew older though, the gifts started to reduce till they were non existent. It is true as they said in that popular music: “Adulthood na scam.”

There seems to be an unspoken rule about aging and receiving gifts. This is me saying that adults too deserve gifts. So you can imagine my excitement when the company I worked for decided to bring Santa to the end of year party.

It had been a good year for the company. We ended the financial year with a higher profit than last year. To this end, awards were presented to deserving members of staff. I got one by the way. So I was excited about the party.

It was a themed party and the DJ was great. Santa was in a private room on the upper floor of the building. Each person picked a ticket from a lucky dip bucket to see Santa. It was in alphabetical order. I couldn’t wait for it to be my turn. I was super expectant. Finally I got in. The room was dimly lit.

Santa was seated. He said Merry Christmas and handed a gift to me. Then he shocked me by asking me if I wanted anything else. I smiled.

I had some alcohol in my system so I was feeling quite flirty. So I said a quickie won’t be bad. He replied by saying your wish is my command. He asked me to sit on his laps, I did just that smiling sheepishly.

Santa removed his gloves and rubbed my laps then he slipped his fingers between my legs, sticking two fingers in my pussy. In and out his fingers worked on me. I moaned.

I asked if he could suck my breasts. Before he could reply, I unbuttoned my dress and put my nipples in his mouth. He sucked on my nipples, pulling and biting softly.

I felt his hardness throbbing against me. I put my hand in his costume and massaged his dick. My oh my, it was huge. I had to have this thing in me. I asked if he had a condom. He smiled and brought one out from his pile of gifts.

I stroked him for a while then I wore the condom on him. I sat on one of the seats in the room and spread my legs wide. He came to me, raised my hips and inserted that huge dick in me. I moaned loudly as I felt his hugeness in me.

His thrusts were slow, but deep. We both moved to a rhythm that flowed smoothly. It was so sweet. I didn’t want it to end. I came holding on to him, digging my nails in him.

Thank God he had his costume on. Santa came with a low groan. I felt him shake as he emptied himself in me. Needless to say this was the best Christmas gift ever. Merry Christmas.

