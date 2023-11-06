Erotic Monday Night: Role play and fun sex, by Tiwa Says

As exciting and intimate as sex can be, sometimes it gets boring, especially in long term relationships. This is not because the partners involved are no longer in love with each other or that they no longer find each other attractive.

It’s just that when you do the same thing over and over again for an extended period of time, it starts to get boring.

Which is why it is important for people in a sexual relationship to keep exploring and finding new ways to create excitement to keep the sexual flame burning. Kinks and fantasies are ways to create and sustain that excitement.

Some people see kink as taboo though but it is gradually becoming more accepted, thanks to the fact that there is more information available these days, which helps to reduce the stigma around it. Still, it is not for everyone. And that’s fine.

Engaging in kink does not determine a person’s sexual orientation or psychological state. It doesn’t mean that those who indulge in it suffered some kind of trauma or were abused as kids. It’s just something that can be enjoyed by people of various genders, sexual orientations and relationship types.

I personally enjoy a little excitement every now and then. And my kink of choice is role play. Taking on a new persona, even if for just a few minutes, is quite thrilling.

Now to the gist. On our way home from work the other day, Rotimi and I were sharing our fantasies. And I found out that he loves to role play as well. So we decided to try it out.

Later that night he came to my place. It was a Friday night. So we had all night to explore without worrying about going to work the next day.

I had taken a shower and was dressed in a patient’s costume. He was dressed as a Doctor. I complained to him that my body was unresponsive to stimulation. He said he needed to examine me so he asked me to come close to him and I did.

He asked me to raise both my hands up and close my eyes, which I found amusing, but I did it anyway. I felt his hands on my blouse. He said he was adjusting my buttons, but he was actually opening them.

With my blouse on the floor, he started to fondle my breast. I opened my eyes, but he asked me to keep it shut. He said he needed to examine my breasts to determine if they were responsive.

I moaned softly. Then I felt his tongue tickling my nipples and I instinctively raised my hands to place on his head, but he held me back and continued to suck on my boobs. Can you feel it? Yes, yes, I answered. He asked: Should I stop? No, I whispered as I felt my skirt drop to the floor. He said he needed to do further examinations on my pussy.

I was already wet at this point. He sat me on the chair facing him and spread my legs wide. Rotimi inserted his middle finger in my pussy, fingering me, while using his thumb on the other hand to rub on my clitoris. It was pure bliss.

He asked: Can you feel it? Yes, I answered. He asked: Do you want more? I answered by tugging at his pants, pulled down his boxers and I stroked his dick, which was already hard by the way.

I think you need an injection, he said. I want an injection, please give me an injection, I moaned.

Rotimi pulled me up and turned me around. He inserted his dick in my pussy. I felt the whole length of him in me as he thrust. Be a good girl, take it all in, he moaned. His strokes were hitting the right spots and I moaned even louder. He put his fingers in my mouth and I sucked on them like I was sucking his dick. I had a very intense cum. I had to hold on to the dining table to keep from falling. He came soon afterward, grunting like an animal as he emptied himself in me.

That was a sweet one. Same sex, but different experience. You should try it.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.