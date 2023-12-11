Erotic Monday Night: Exercise induced sex with my young lover, by Tiwa Says

It is true that exercise is beneficial for health, but I didn’t know that it also serves as a sex stimulant. Because staying fit and healthy is priority to me, I start my day with a run round my estate before heading to work. It helps clear my head and prepare me for the day.

There is something about early mornings, just before the day breaks. It is always so peaceful.

Nothing is contesting for your attention at that time. One is able to think clearly and process things better.

I was doing this alone for a couple of weeks before I got a companion. Rotimi saw me one morning and decided he needed the exercise as well. I wasn’t sure if he really wanted to or he was just looking for an opportunity to spend time with me.

So this faithful morning, I got up earlier than usual to run because I needed to sort out a lot of things in my head. I was half way through when Rotimi caught up with me. He was a little vexed that I didn’t let him know that I would be setting out early. I told him I needed time to myself to think.

We got back to my flat earlier than usual so he decided to stay a while before going back to his place to get ready for work. I made him a cup of coffee and we sat down to catch our breath and chit chat. I felt restless. Like something was missing.

The run helped with my clogged mind, but I was feeling some burst of energy that I couldn’t place. Rotimi touched me to catch my attention because I was lost in thought. My body tingled at the touch and then I knew what I needed. I knew what was missing.

I pounced on him without warning, kissing him deeply as I took the coffee mug from him. He was somewhat surprised, but he responded eagerly. He got up from the chair, stripped me of my gym wear and lifted me up on the kitchen counter. Wow..I didn’t realise he was also horny. The pheromones must have been working both ways.

Anyway he feasted on my boobs, sucking and biting softly. Then he parted my legs, sniffed my pussy and moaned: “Oh baby.”

This guy ate me out like the last supper. He was sucking and licking and sticking his tongue in my pussy. Needless to say I was in cloud nine, moaning and rubbing his head. He wanted to lift his head just as I was about to come. No way! I held his head down and grinded it on my pussy as I came.

As soon as he was able to lift his head, he moved me close to the edge of the counter and penetrated me. Oh my…. His thrusts were deep and hard. I loved it. I held on to him, scratching his back as he pounded away.

Come for daddy baby, he moaned. Sure enough, I came again as I dug my nails into his back. Good girl, now daddy is going to come, he whispered. He lifted me off the counter, gave a loud groan and came, shaking all over.

Who would have thought that a run could fuel such sexual energy. It was very a refreshing experience. I am sure it wasn’t a coincidence that day was a pretty good day. I kept smiling. Nothing and no one could wipe that smile off my face. You should try it some time.

