Erotic Monday Night: Back like he never left, by Tiwa Says

I’ve always been a firm believer in constant communication between partners. It makes for a smoother relationship. This was what kept Michael and I together this past year. Though he wasn’t around, we kept the communication line open.

So when he returned home from his year long trip abroad, it was like he never left. We had so much to talk about.

I picked him from the airport. And as soon as we got back to the flat, he lifted me onto the dining table, pulling my pants down. He penetrated me. As he thrusted, he kissed me long and hard, giving me soft bites on my neck.

Also Read:

Oh my! He fucked me hard. Like a man on a mission. It felt so good. I missed his dick. As he fucked me harder, he asked: “Whose pussy is this?” I replied: “It’s yours baby. Then he held my neck and kissed me hard on the lips as he shot his cum in me. I held on to his bum as I came also. I missed you baby, he said afterwards.

We freshened up and ate. I gisted him of all my escapades and he shared his with me as well. We had that going for us. Open and honest conversations. We both agreed to an open relationship, but we also agreed not to keep anything away from each other. Even though it is an open relationship, we are still accountable to each other.

Later in the evening, we took a long walk around the estate more for the cool evening breeze and then some sightseeing. It was a dusty day so we took another shower. When we were done, we settled down with some drinks and some leftover brownies from the Christmas break.

We started to watch a movie, but it wasn’t interesting so we decided to watch some porn. It had been a while since we watched porn together. This flowed better with the mood. I got my coconut oil and poured some on his dick. Then I gave him a hand job. Slowly and thoroughly. Starting with the tip then to the balls.

Massaging them slowly. I went down and took the dick in my mouth. Taking it all in. I felt it in my throat as I sucked. Michael moaned softly. I licked his balls one after the other, flicking my tongue on them.

Then I went further down to the space between his balls and butt hole and I licked it lightly. He was vibrating at this point. My tongue found his tight butt hole and I licked it with the tip of my tongue. “Oh God,” he shivered.

Seeing that he was very excited at this point, I sat on him and put his dick in me. I rode him intentionally, twisting and grinding on that dick. “Oh baby, oh baby,” he kept moaning as he squeezed my breasts.

I bounced on the dick faster and harder as I felt him reaching his peak. I also couldn’t hold back my cum. We came together. I dug my nails into his skin as I came and he spanked my bum and gripped it as he exploded in me.

If this wasn’t the best welcome back sex, then I don’t know what is. The sex was great. It was like he never left. We spent the rest of the night gisting till we both fell asleep. Tomorrow is another day. We weren’t done with each other yet.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.