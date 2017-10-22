EPL: Spurs, Liverpool in cagey duel

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Kick off: 4PM

Liverpool will be looking to make up ground in the top-four race when they visit Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur today (Sunday).

Both teams enjoyed good away results in the Champions League on Tuesday, but four points separate them in the Premier League table heading into this weekend.

There was plenty of speculation regarding whether Tottenham Hotspur could maintain their fine form of the past two seasons heading into this campaign during a comparatively quiet transfer window, but so far they have answered those questions convincingly.

Spurs certainly showed that they can mix it with Europe’s elite in midweek when they went to the Bernabeu and earned a 1-1 draw against Champions League holders Real Madrid, leaving them top of Group H and very well placed to qualify from what looked like the most difficult group in the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now 10 matches unbeaten since their solitary defeat of the campaign – at home to Chelsea in August – winning seven of those games and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth finally ended the wait for that first league triumph at their temporary home, but neither the scoreline nor the performance were as convincing as many would have expected in a home match against a team in the relegation zone.

It has however been a frustrating period for Liverpool in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp’s side failing to turn dominance into results in many of their recent matches to slip down the Premier League table.

Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and even Trent Alexander-Arnold were all on the scoresheet as the Reds ran riot over Maribor in Slovenia, winning 7-0 to set a new record for the biggest ever Champions League away victory by an English club.

Things will not be quite as straightforward against Tottenham, of course, but the result did prove that once Liverpool get firing – even without the injured Sadio Mane – then they are very hard to stop.

Victory today will hand Liverpool back-to-back wins for the first time since August, but they have won just one of their last five Premier League games and no other team has drawn more matches than them in the division so far, with half of their outings ending all square.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dier, Winks, Davies, Eriksen, Kane, Alli.

Liverpool possible XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.