EPL: Aguero fires 177th goal in City win

Sergio Aguero drew level with Eric Brook as Manchester City’s highest ever goalscorer as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their relentless form with a 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Aguero’s landmark moment came from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark as he converted his 177th goal in City colours, before a quickfire double from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane took the game beyond the visitors.

City have now equalled their club record of 11 consecutive victories across all competitions, with the latest in that run taking them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester United fell to a shock defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Pope was called into action shortly before the half-hour mark when he was quick off his line to thwart De Bruyne, although seconds later he was late to the ball when challenging Bernardo and referee Roger East ruled that there was sufficient contact to award a penalty.

Aguero stepped up to take the spot kick, and made no mistake by sending Pope the wrong way to draw level with Brook’s 177-goal mark.

Burnley reached half time with just a one-goal deficit, though, and they continued to make things difficult for the league leaders during the second half as City struggled to find a way through a stubborn Clarets defence.

Silva did draw a save from Pope with a little over 15 minutes remaining, though, and that sparked City’s quickfire double as they took the game away from Burnley in the blink of an eye.

The resulting corner from Silva’s effort provided the first as Otamendi climbed highest in the area to plant his header home, with Steven Defour unable to prevent the ball from sneaking over the line.

Having netted from a penalty and corner so far, City then scored in a fashion more akin to their usual style when De Bruyne split the defence with a fine through-ball for Sane, who cut inside before curling his effort past Pope.