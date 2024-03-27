Eko Electricity Distribution Company appoints new CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer in acting capacity.

The announcement of the appointment was made by the Board of the company in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said: “We wish to inform the general public that Mrs Rekhiat Momoh has today 26th March, 2024 assumed the role of Acting CEO of Eko Disco.

“This follows the redeployment of our erstwhile MD/CEO Mrs Tinuade Sanda back to WPG Ltd, the core investor who seconded her to Eko Disco.

“Mrs Momoh has been in the power sector for more than 31 meritorious years. She has risen through the ranks in the power sector from the days of NEPA, PHCN and now Eko Disco, receiving several excellence awards, commendations and medals along the way.

“A marketer by training, she has an MBA from Lagos State University. She’s a fellow of several organisations including Nigeria Institute of Management, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and several others. She has attended several leadership and management courses and training programmes both locally and internationally.

“We have great confidence in her ability to perform this role effectively and take the company to greater heights.”