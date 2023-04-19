Eid-il-Fitr: FRSC cautions against drunk driving during celebrations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against drunk driving during Sallah celebrations.

As a follow-up to the warning, the Agency said it has deployed radar guns, breathalysers on major highways.

The FRSC Spokesman, Bisi Kazeem, gave the warning in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said aside the operational equipment; logistics would also be fully deployed for the special patrol across the country.

He said the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, had directed that all Zebras (emergency response teams) must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to reported auto crashes to save innocent lives.

“During this Sallah, we expect motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that will be deployed for traffic management duties.

“Already, Mobile Courts will be in session during the Sallah holiday across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

“The corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor.

“Others are: Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others,” he said.

He said corps operatives had been directed to pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving.

According to him, the operatives will also check drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles, driving with expired/worn out tyre and without spare tyre, among others.

Kazeem further said the Corps would go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS).

Others, he said, are the State owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

While calling on Muslim Ummah to exemplify the essence of the season which was love, care and continuous obedience to established laws, Kazeem felicitated and wished them a joyous and peaceful celebration.