The Nasarawa State Government has dissociated itself from fake publications on some online platforms that the State’s internal revenue audit unveiled a tax scandal involving some Nigerian banks, particularly Ecobank Nigeria.

This was contained in a disclaimer signed by the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa State Government Board of Internal Revenue Service, Ahmed Yakubu Muhammed, and addressed to Ecobank Nigeria.

As contained in the disclaimer, the false publication is said to be sponsored by “One Forensic Accounting Consultancy Firm based in Lagos.”

The statement said: “This notice is coming on the heels of the ongoing publication tagged ‘Nasarawa State IGR fraudulent scandal practices engulfing several Nigerian Banks in Nasarawa State’ originating from the Nigerian Voice and possibly other outlets operating in the country as contained in the same publication sponsored by one Forensic Accounting Consultancy Firm in Lagos, Nigeria.

“However, in view of the aforementioned, the Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue Service hereby forward to your good office this notice of disclaimer disassociating itself from the publication affecting these banks operating in the state.”

The state IGR board assured Ecobank Nigeria of continuous support and sustained business relationship.

“While appreciating your usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards and sustained business relationship,” it said.