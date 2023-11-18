Ebonyi: Suspected hoodlums attack police patrol, kill two Officers

Suspected hoodlums on Friday attacked a police patrol and shot two Officers dead in Ebonyi State.

Spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made the disclosure on Friday.

Onovwakpoyeya in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday explained that the attack occurred along Nwofe Road on the outskirts of Abakaliki.

According to her: “Today, November 17 at about 08:30am, Operatives of the Command on patrol were attacked by armed hoodlums using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.

“Two of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on the spot Assessment.”

The Police Public Relations Officer called on the general public and individuals to avail the Command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.

She added that the Commissioner had reiterated the command readiness for adequate security of lives and property in the state.

“The Command is assuring the people of round the clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state,” Onovwakpoyeya added.