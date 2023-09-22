Ebonyi government hails award-winning indigenous Medical Doctor

The Ebonyi State Government has hailed an indigenous medical doctor, Dr. Sunday Nwigboji, for winning three awards at the 41st hybrid convocation of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Nwigboji won three awards after emerging top in three categories at the convocation held at the college in Ijanikin Lagos, Thursday.

Nwigboji won the prize for Best Part 1 candidate in clinical radiology, radiological physics and Best Overall Student of the Colleges’s Faculty of Radiology examination.

The Ebonyi government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, described Nwigboji as a role model to youths of the state.

The Commissioner in the statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday, said that Nwigboji and other achievers were true image makers of the State.

“This is instructive especially in this era of negative profiling, mudslinging and non recognition of our people’s intellectual capacities.

“This achievement testifies what we can achieve as a people and a signpost to the greatness that runs in our blood.

“We congratulate him on this great achievement and express our conviction that he will continue being a great ambassador,” the statement said.

The Commissioner enjoined Ebonyi people to emulate Nwigboji’s doggedness, hard work and resilience in the overall interest of the state.

NAN reports that Nwigboji is the son of the Traditional Ruler of Ekpomaka community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nwigboji Nwokwa.

The award winner is also a resident doctor at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA). NAN