Don’t politicise DSS, Olowu warns mischief makers

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, has warned mischief makers to steer away from the activities of the Department of State Services through unfounded allegations and narrative capable of affecting the morale of officers and rank and file.

The revered traditional ruler issued the warning in a statement he issued on Sunday from his Osun State palace.

Oba Makama said the news making the rounds that the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, has siphoned money meant for the payment of the N35,000 wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu is not only unfounded, but ridiculous.

He said: “It is a known fact that the DSS’s salary and allowances are special and cannot be fully categorised as civil servants because the services are essential.

“It’s also clear that the intention of the purveyors of the fake news is to cause disaffection between the officers and the DG.”

The Olowu said it is the prerogative of the President to choose who he wants to work with as far as the position of the DG of the DSS is concerned, adding that the security of the country should be paramount now more than ever.

He advised that this is the time for all and sundry to demonstrate “our patriotism so that the country can overcome her economic challenges”, adding that those behind the evil scheme should desist forthwith.

Oba Makama said: “With the little we know about the service, Bichi does not take welfare packages of officers and personnel for granted.

He said: “That’s why many operatives and stakeholders wish for President Tinubu’s continuous retention of the DG,” adding: “This narrative is dead on arrival because the Service has been enjoying a series of packages even before President Tinubu came on board.

“We have strong confidence in the pedigree of DG Yusufu Magaji Bichi and the morale of the service personnel and officers is as high as their patriotic zeal.

“But no doubt, the morale of those seeking to be DG DSS might have been low because they thought the President could be stampeded into action.

“God has time for everything.”