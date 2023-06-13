Delta Queens: Gov. Oborevwori hails new NWFL champions

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated Delta Queens for winning the Nigeria Women’s Football League tournament, dubbed Super 6.

The commendation was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Delta Queens defeated Bayelsa Queens 2-1 to emerge winners of the Super 6 competition on Sunday at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

By emerging champions of the Super 6 tournament, the Delta State girls have qualified to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming West African Football Union B Women’s CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Oborevwori, who received the trophy from the victorious team on Sunday night, congratulated them for the victory.

He said that Delta State was renowned for sports and urged the team to prepare adequately for the continental tournament.

The Governor described their brilliant performance at the national tournament as a manifestation of their super outing during the regular season where they won group B with 26 points.

He attributed the team’s victory to hard work, commitment and focus on the part of the management, the coaches and players.

He assured that the State Government will continue to support the team to win more laurels for the state and the country.

He said: “I congratulate the organisers for putting up such a quality tournament, where our darling team, Delta Queens, emerged worthy champions.

“This victory is particularly sweet for me because we are winning it after 11 years.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear Delta Queens for making us proud again.

“As a state government, we will continue to do everything possible to support the team to win more laurels for the state and country as they represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League via a WAFU qualifying window in August.”