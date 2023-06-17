Delta group tasks E.K. Clark on honour

The Delta United Front, DUF has taken elder-statesman, Chief Edwin Clark to task over his recent campaign against the immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa cautioning that he was overstretching the bonds of respect deserving of an elder.

The group’s assertion came after the elder-statesman levelled various allegations of impropriety against Okowa, including the diversion of N1.7 trillion revenue that accrued to the state between 2015 and 2023.

Asking the former federal commissioner to tow the path of civility and decorum in his attitude towards former governors of the state, the group in a statement issued by Mani Onyi said:

“We have watched the recent efforts by Chief Edwin Clark to soil the name of the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Ordinarily, no one would question Pa Clark on his move, but for the obvious inconsistencies and gaping holes in his assertions which we believe flow from the fact that he has allowed himself to be used by desperate political actors in Delta State.

“We are concerned that at 96 that Pa Clark after fighting Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has set his sight on Senator Okowa, and this time aided by disenchanted political actors who failed to forcefully grab the mandate of the people through violence.

“We know where Pa Clark stood in the last elections at the national and state levels and we see this as a continuation of the fight he believes he lost. We will not like to give details of his physical limitations which have enabled desperate politicians to encroach on his honour and mobilise him for the hatchet job he has been lured into.”

“However, we ask that he should withdraw himself from being used by politicians and take his place of honour among the state’s elder-statesmen and should he need clarification, we believe Dr. Okowa or the present government will avail him of the explanation that he and every other Deltan may require.”