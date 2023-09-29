Delta 2023: Oborevwori floors Omo-Agege at Tribunal

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18, 2023 election.

The panel dismissed the petition filed against him by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege.

READ ALSO:

Osimhen: Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea monitoring situation

2023 Head-to-Head Debate winner emerged

Man docked for theft of N3.8m electrical items

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu held that the petition by Omo-Agege contained unsubstantiated allegations, adding that it was devoid of merit, but rather speculative.

As at press time, the Tribunal was still delivering judgments in the suit brought by the Labour Party and Social Democratic Party against the declaration of Oborevwori as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.