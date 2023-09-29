2023 Head-to-Head Debate winner emerged

The Junior Secondary School (JSS), Karu, Abuja has emerged winner of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board Head-to-Head Debate Reality Show for Public and Private Junior Secondary Schools across the Six Area Councils of the FCT.

The school won the competition, scoring 67 per cent while JSS Kubwa III scored 66.6 per cent to come in second position.

The third position went to ‘Pinky and Brains’, a private school in Dutse Alhaji, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Also, the best Speaker award was given to Mfoniso-abasi Bernard of the JSS in Kubwa III.

The preliminaries of the contest was held in the six Area Councils of the FCT involving 75 schools with 35 student

Highlights of the debate centred on the rights of the children on compulsory free basic education for all children of school age resident in the FCT.

Speaking earlier, the Acting Executive Chairman of the board, Dr Alhassan Sule said the debate was initiated as a platform to address the incidences of out-of-school children in the territory.

He stated that the programme was aimed at giving every child the opportunity to develop their potential, boosting their confidence and critical thinking skills in addition to reducing minimally the incidence of out-of-school Children.

According to him, education is a right and not a privilege and offered solutions to the myriad of human problems.

Also speaking, Alhaji Kudu Dangana, Director, Social Mobilisation and Chairman, Head-To-Head Planning Committee appreciated the Acting Executive Chairman for coming up with such a novel programme where learners could speak with evidence.

He said the programme would positively impact on the students and schools.

In the same vein, the Director, Quality Assurance Department of the board, Dr Emmanuel Shuaibu, applauded the management for the innovation.

He called on principals to do more by bringing the best talents from the schools while also appreciating the Area Council Chairmen for their support towards the programme.