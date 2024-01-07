Dangote staff arrested for stealing truck parts

Two staff of Dangote Group have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing parts of the truck in their custody.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, revealed this in a statement she issued on Saturday.

According to Odutola, a Superintendent of Police: “The incessant pattern of vandalism of Dangote trucks by truck drivers and their motor boys who are entrusted with the day to day functionality of the trucks, but failed to be accountable has led to a complaint brought before the Imaseyi Divisional Police Officer by the security department of Dangote cement transport section in Ibese today the 6th of December 2024

“The security department has alleged the duo of Ismaila Abubakar ‘m’ and Mohammed Yakubu ‘m’ for conspiracy to vandalise Dangote truck with registration number NSR 786 ZX-ICT 120 28 allocated to one Abubakar Ismail.

“The complainant itemised the vehicle parts that were vandalised as follows: six tyres, 10 rims, one set of spring, two headlamps, one bumper, two side mirrors and one kick starter valued at one million eight hundred and fifty thousand seven hundred.

Also Read:

“Following the complaints, the perpetrators have been arrested in possession of the stolen items and have been marked as exhibits.

“A preliminary investigation has commenced and a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure the complainant get the desired justice.”