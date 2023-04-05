Court stops LP Chairman, three others from parading themselves as National Officers.

An Abuja High Court has stopped the National Chairman of the opposition Labour Party LP, Julius Abure; National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Other officers also affected by the order are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and Treasurer of the party.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by Ogwu Onoja, SAN

Onoja had in the application informed the court how the national officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

Among the documents were the receipts, seal and affidavits of the Court to carry out alleged criminal activities.

Onoja tendered several documents confirming to the Judge that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote the LP to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

He said that following their indictment by police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

Justice Muazu held that the application and the supporting affidavits have made out a good case for the request to be granted.

The judge subsequently ordered that the four officers should immediately stop parading themselves as National Officers of LP.

He subsequently fixed April 17 as the return date for the continuation of the matter.