Court sentences two teenagers for stealing roofing sheet

An Abeokuta Magistrate Court, Friday, sentenced two teenagers, Salisu Ado, 20 and Adamu Musbau,19, to three years imprisonment for stealing aluminum roofing sheet and freezer, worth N850,000.

The convicts were convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Magistrate, I.O. Abudu, sentenced the duo after they had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Abudu, however, sentenced the convicts without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 26, 2022 at about 2:00 p.m., at LUD site housing, Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Balogun, said that the duo conspired among themselves and stole an aluminum roofing sheet, valued at N50,000 and a kerosene freezer cover, valued at N800,000, both totalling N850,000, property of one Funmi Coker.

The prosecutor further stated that the defendants, who claimed to be scavengers, jumped into the compound of Coker through the fence and stole the items kept in her compound.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 412, and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.