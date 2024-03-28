Couple jailed four months each for criminal breach of trust

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a man, Austin Anoke and his wife, Annah to four months imprisonment each for criminal breach of trust.

The couple who were convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the couple an option to pay a fine of N10,000 each and ordered them to pay the complainant, Beatrice Omea N320,000 in damages.

He warned them to desist from committing crimes and live an honest life.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Juliana Atinko told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on December 19, 2023.

Atinko said that Annah collected a N100,000 loan from the complainant’s cooperative to pay back with N20,000 interest monthly,.

She said Annah only paid N95,000 from the said amount.

The prosecution counsel said Anoke also collected N75,000 as loan from the complainant with an interest of N15,000 monthly which comes up to N345,000 but only paid her N15,000.

She said the complainant asked the couple to pay her N360,000 and forget about the balance but they failed to do so.

Atinko said during police investigations the couple admitted to collecting the said loans, adding that N40,000 only was recovered from them.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.