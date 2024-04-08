Comedian AY, wife separate after 20 years of friendship, marriage

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, professionally known as AY, and his wife, Mabel, have separated after 20 years of friendship and marriage.

The comedian confirmed the development in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, as the wife also did the same.

AY, who got married to Mabel in November 2008 with two children to show for it, wrote: “Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues.

“Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak.

“Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

“The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that I have reached that stage in my life where I cannot be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues.

“They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved.

“Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media.

“Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she cannot be proud of online.

“Yes!

“Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today.

“It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win.

“I can tell you for free that no one is completely innocent enough to cast stones.

“Presently, I am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are travelling faster than the truth.

“But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies.”

In a post on her Instagram page, also on Sunday, Mabel wrote: “Distance is my new response to disrespect.

“I don’t react, I don’t argue.

“I don’t dive into the drama.

“I just remove myself.”