Cleric jailed two years  for stealing chemicals

828 828

An Akure Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a cleric, Friday Okeneji, to two years imprisonment for stealing chemical substances worth N130,000.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, delivering judgement, convicted Okeneji on two counts of breaking and entering and theft.

The magistrate gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100,000

Sekoni, who enjoined the convict to turn a new leaf, cautioned him to imbibe true Christian attributes of hard-work and prayerfulness as exemplified in the New Testament Christians in the Bible.

Also Read:

Earlier, the convict, who pleaded guilty, explained that he had no means of livelihood.

The convict said he had to raise N150,000 for his mother’s burial slated for August.

The police said that the convict, a presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Iwaro Oka Akoko in Ondo State, committed the offence on July 2, in Iwaro Oka Akoko.