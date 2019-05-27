Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau has warned under-age persons to refrain from driving on roads in the state to avoid unnecessary accidents.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Stella Orakwue, gave the warning at the National Road Safety Club Day in commemoration of 2019 Children’s Day on Monday, in Jos.

The theme of the celebration was: “Catch Them Young” and it was aimed at educating young minds on the need to imbibe safety measures to provide a safe-motoring environment in future.

She said: “The aim of organising this event is to educate the young minds on the need to imbibe safety measures to enable a safe motoring environment in future.”

She said that it was an offence for persons below 18 years without a valid driver’s license to be behind the wheels on highways, adding that anyone caught would be punished accordingly.

The commander said that under-age driving was responsible for some of the crashes recorded on the highways.

She said: “As an organisation we are totally against underage driving. You must be 18 and certified fit to drive, before you begin to ply highways.

“Underage driving has claimed many lives on our highways and so, we want to strongly warn against it.

“We have been on our toes to ensure that we stem the ugly trend, and anyone caught will be dealt with.”

Explaining the significance of the day’s event, Orakwue said it was aimed at educating young people on the need to imbibe road safety cultures.

She also said that the event was geared towards ensuring a safe motoring environment free of crashes in the nearest future.

Presenting a paper entitled “Road Signs”, Andrew Bala, FRSC’s Public Education Officer in the state, called on citizens to collaborate with FRSC in ensuring safer highways for all.

Bala said that ensuring safety of lives and property was everyone’s business, and called on young persons to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times.