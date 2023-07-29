Chairmanship: APC Elders give condition to back Ganduje

828 828

Elders of the All Progressives Congress from the North Central have given their condition to support the emergence of a former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

The APC Elders gave the condition at a forum they convened to take a position on the chairmanship of the party.

It will be recalled that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned as the National chairman of the party, is from the North Central.

So the APC Elders from the North Central are insisting on producing a replacement for Adamu.

As such, they have given a caveat that Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State, can only serve in acting capacity until the conduct of a national convention.

The Elders, led by a former Military Governor of Plateau and Katsina States and Principal Staff Officer to the General Sani Abacha, retired Major General Lawrence Onoja (retd), include a former presidential aspirant, Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova; Deputy Chairman of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Hon. Musa Mwanti Bwari; Member, 2023 APC Presidential Campaign Council from Plateau State, Hon. Ishaya R. Pam; Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan; Alhaji Salihi Bala; Dr Joseph Azi; Alhaji Mohammed Isah Lapai; Alhaji Umar Sanda; Engr. Alkali Baba; Hon. Danjuma Ali Muhammad; Jummai L. Johnson; former lawmakers: Hon. Bernard Ochepa (Benue), Hon Abdullahi Sadiq (Kogi), Hon. Linus Ogba (Kogi), Hon Suleimon Olola (Kwara). Hon. Kolo Gene (Kwara), Hon. Zacharia A. Dikko (Niger), Hon. Tanko Yusuf. J.B (Niger) and Hon. Abdullahi M. Kani (Nasarawa).

Onoja said the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had recently decided to act swiftly in endorsing a candidate so as to avoid any leadership gap in the party.

He said: “They did that also in their wisdom, and in line with the approval of the leader of our party, President Bola Tinubu, on the candidate of choice.

“That candidate is none other than the former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“They have weighed his leadership capacity, commitment and experience to lead the party well before taking that decision.

“It is not surprising therefore that since the Progressive Governors’ Forum endorsed and announced Ganduje’s candidature, many political interest groups have similarly endorsed him to lead the party in an acting capacity.

“We as representatives of elders of the party from North Central Zone are here today in continuation of the series of endorsements of Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We represent different elder’s groups of the party in the zone.

“Of the series of endorsements, ours is one of the most significant because we are from the same geopolitical zone with the former National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned recently.

“We are concerned with merit, quality and continuity in leadership for our party.

“We are in no doubt Ganduje will play that chairmanship role very effectively in an acting capacity.

“For these reasons, we hereby collectively endorse him to chair our great party to continue from where Abdullahi Adamu stopped in steering the ship of the party until substantive leadership positions are filled at the next convention in line with the party’s constitution.”