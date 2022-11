Carlos Carvalhal has been named new coach of Celta Vigo.

Carvalhal replaces Eduardo Coudet after the Argentine’s dismissal this week.

The Portuguese has signed a deal to 2024.

His last club was Al Wahda, which he left last month.

Carvalhal has always wanted to coach in Spain and now fulfils his ambition.

He will take charge of training “immediately” and will make his debut as coach at Balaídos in Saturday’s game against Osasuna.